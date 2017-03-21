Story highlights CNN caught up with Norwegian-Algerian R&B artist Farida at SXSW

Austin, Texas (CNN) President Donald Trump's latest travel ban, which temporarily bars refugees and people from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the country, has reinforced negative stereotypes about Arabs and Muslims, according to R&B artist Farida.

"I think that just even putting that out on the table has already caused damage," she told CNN Saturday at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, where she showcased her latest music. "I don't think that's really something that you can fix."

Thank you for having us @SXSW! We had so much fun with you guys tonight. Unreal to play here. Never thought it would happen this fast in my career.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The 26-year-old artist, whose full name is Farida Bolseth Benounis, grew up in Gjøvik, a small town in Norway, and she takes her love of music from her parents, who have vastly different tastes.

