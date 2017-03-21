What it's like to be singled out by President Trump

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump looked out into a crowd of many unfamiliar faces in a basement room on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, as he delivered a vigorous sales pitch to lawmakers on the Republican health care bill.

New to Washington and still learning the ins and outs of Capitol Hill, the President noticed a familiar face in the audience: fellow New Yorker, Rep. Peter King.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Trump began to let out a stream of consciousness about how King was a "conservative" from a "conservative district," and mused that at some point in the past, the congressman likely would have been a "no" vote on the GOP health care legislation.

"He says, 'And there's Pete King out there,'" King, a veteran congressman from Queens, recounted to CNN Tuesday afternoon. "It had nothing to do with anything,"

Some moments later, Trump turned to King again. This time, the President's comments "could have been implied as a threat," King said with an amused smile.

