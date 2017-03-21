Gorsuch: 'I would have walked out the door' if asked to overturn Roe v. Wade

Story highlights Trump repeatedly campaigned on tapping a Supreme Court judge who would be anti-abortion

Washington (CNN) Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch said at his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he would "have walked out the door" had President Donald Trump asked him to overturn the ruling of Roe v. Wade.

Facing questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee , Gorsuch was asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, if Trump ever asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade in his interview with the President.

After a brief pause, with all eyes on him, Gorsuch responded forcefully,

"No ... I would have walked out the door," Gorsuch said. "That's not what judges do."

Roe v. Wade, ruled on in 1973, affirms a woman's right in the United States to have an abortion under the US Constitution.