Story highlights Stone said it's "naive" to think the intelligence community isn't politicized

Stone has long assumed that he's under surveillance

(CNN) A longtime Donald Trump associate who has became a recurring topic in conversations about the relationship between the Trump campaign and Russian officials said that the US intelligence community has become "politicized."

Political adviser Roger Stone was asked Tuesday if he thought Americans should stop trusting recommendations from the intelligence community.

"To think that our intelligence community has not been politicized would be naive," he said on CBS "This Morning."

Stone said he does not think Trump should apologize or admit that he was wrong for making unsubstantiated claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential election. FBI Director James Comey said Monday he had "no information" to support the President's accusations.

"The people you are referring to are the same people that said there were weapons of mass destruction and (Saddam) Hussein had them, who lied about rendition, who lied about torture at Abu Ghraib," Stone said.

