Tillerson to skip NATO meeting

Story highlights Tillerson will not attend NATO meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, State Dept. says

Russia meeting later in April penciled in, spokesman confirms

(CNN) In a move that could puzzle international allies of the United States, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not only skipping a NATO meeting in Brussels next month but also heading to Moscow instead.

This week, he will meet with several of his counterparts from NATO member countries, a spokesman confirmed, but will skip a scheduled meeting in April.

Washington will host the coalition to defeat ISIS starting Wednesday and Tillerson will meet with the NATO members' foreign ministers then, the spokesman said.

News of Tillerson's Russia trip was first reported by Reuters. The spokesman said that the secretary's trip will come after a foreign ministers' G7 meeting in Italy.

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Tom Shannon will represent the US at the NATO meeting, which will take place April 5-6 in Brussels. The meeting takes place shortly before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the US for a crucial meeting with the Trump administration. Tillerson laid the groundwork for the meeting during a visit to Beijing last week.

