Washington (CNN) The US military has begun a formal investigation into its Thursday airstrike in northern Syria after locals reported that a mosque was struck and more than 40 people killed, two US defense officials told CNN.

The Pentagon has for days rejected the notion that a mosque was hit and that there were civilian casualties -- even as numerous social media reports showed images of bodies being taken out of the rubble. The military's assessment hasn't changed, but the investigation will attempt to establish more definitively exactly what happened.

In the initial hours following the strike by US drones and aircraft, the Pentagon insisted that it hit only a building some 40 feet away from the mosque, where it said al Qaeda members were holding a meeting.

"We do not currently assess there were any civilian casualties," Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Friday. "As always, you know, we take extraordinary measures to mitigate the loss of civilian life in our operations."

Davis showed a photo of the still-standing mosque and a larger building a short distance away. Half of that building had been clearly destroyed in an airstrike.

