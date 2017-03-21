Story highlights
- The Pentagon has rejected the notion that a mosque was hit
- Defense Department insists it only hit a building some 40 feet away
Washington (CNN)The US military has begun a formal investigation into its Thursday airstrike in northern Syria after locals reported that a mosque was struck and more than 40 people killed, two US defense officials told CNN.
The Pentagon has for days rejected the notion that a mosque was hit and that there were civilian casualties -- even as numerous social media reports showed images of bodies being taken out of the rubble. The military's assessment hasn't changed, but the investigation will attempt to establish more definitively exactly what happened.
In the initial hours following the strike by US drones and aircraft, the Pentagon insisted that it hit only a building some 40 feet away from the mosque, where it said al Qaeda members were holding a meeting.
"We do not currently assess there were any civilian casualties," Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Friday. "As always, you know, we take extraordinary measures to mitigate the loss of civilian life in our operations."
Davis showed a photo of the still-standing mosque and a larger building a short distance away. Half of that building had been clearly destroyed in an airstrike.
At that time, the Pentagon could not say if that larger building had any religious use and would only point out officials were certain a meeting of al Qaeda operatives was underway when it was struck.
Defense officials said then that they were convinced the target was legitimate and no civilians were present based on lengthy overhead surveillance before and after the strike.
Two US defense officials confirmed that an investigation has been initiated by the Joint Special Operations Command, which conducted the mission. The investigation will eventually be reviewed by Gen. Joseph Votel, head of US Central Command, who oversees all military operations in the region. Votel can either accept its findings or send it on for further review by military legal authorities, the officials said.
This is not a criminal investigation, but it allows for an appointed investigating officer who has the ability to question US military personnel and review classified material -- in this case to determine if civilians were killed.
If that determination is made, it will be up to Votel to determine if further action is warranted.