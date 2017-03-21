Gorsuch: Criticism of judges -- including Trump's -- 'disheartening'

Story highlights The Senate Judiciary Committee is hosting confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch

He responded to criticism from President Donald Trump against 'so-called judges'

(CNN) Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch criticized Tuesday President Donald Trump's attacks on the federal judge who blocked his administration's travel ban, saying for the first time publicly that he found them "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

Gorsuch previously made those comments in private conversations with senators, but Tuesday marked the first time he went on the record with his disapproval of the president's rhetoric when he called US District Judge James L. Robart a "so-called judge."

"When anyone criticizes the honesty, integrity, the motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening, I find that demoralizing, because I know the truth," he said during his Senate confirmation hearing, in response to a question from Sen. Richard Blumenthal about Trump's tweets.

Asked by the Connecticut Democrat if that "anyone" included the President.

"Anyone is anyone," Gorsuch said.

