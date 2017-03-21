Gorsuch forced to defend decision in frozen trucking case

Story highlights The trucker, Alphonse Maddin, filed a complaint asserting that his firing violated a federal safety law

Franken called Gorsuch's logic "absurd"

Washington (CNN) Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch was thrust on the defensive on Tuesday over a case that Democrats said showed him to be insufficiently sensitive when a man faced a life-or-death decision.

Al Franken of Minnesota asked Gorsuch during his hearing before the Judiciary Committee to defend his decision in a case in which a trucker was fired for abandoning his broken-down trailer in freezing temperatures to seek safety.

The trucker, Alphonse Maddin, filed a complaint asserting that his firing violated a federal safety law. In a 2-1 decision, the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Maddin's favor.

"I don't think you'd want to be on the road with him, would you judge?" Franken asked.

"Senator, um," Gorsuch stammered.

Read More