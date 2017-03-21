Gorsuch: 'Of course, women can be president'

Story highlights Gorsuch was asked if the words "he" or "his" describing the role of the president meant that the only a man can be president

(CNN) Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota grilled Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch Tuesday about gender and his originalist interpretation of the Constitution.

During Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Klobuchar asked if the consistent use of the words "he" or "his" in describing the role of the president meant that the only a man can be president.

"So when the Constitution refers like 30-some times to 'his' or 'he' when describing the president of the United States, you would say that, as well, back then they actually thought a woman could be president even though women couldn't vote?" she asked.

"Senator, I'm not looking to take us back to quill pens and horse and buggy," he responded.

"But if you could just answer that question, it's pretty important to me," she continued.

