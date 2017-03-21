Sen. Mark Warner: We have to talk to Paul Manafort

Story highlights Warner said the Senate intelligence committee would hear from Manafort and others

Manafort led the Trump campaign for months

Washington (CNN) Virginia Sen. Mark Warner pledged on Tuesday that he would press President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort for answers.

The Democratic senator and ranking member on the Senate intelligence committee said on CNN's Erin Burnett "OutFront" that allegations about Manafort's dealings in Ukraine and other open questions meant that the committee would speak with him as part of its probe into alleged Russian interference in the presidential campaigns and collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"We have to talk to Mr. Manafort," Warner said. "We're going to need to bring him in."

Manafort, in a statement on Monday, denied any connection between himself and the hack of the Democratic National Committee, which the US intelligence community has accused Russia of perpetrating.

