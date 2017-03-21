Powerful lobbies dig in ahead of health care vote

Story highlights The US Chamber of Commerce spent heavily in 2009 to defeat President Obama's health care law but failed

Like the Chamber, Heritage said that it considers Thursday's vote to be "key"

Washington (CNN) A pair of Republican pressure groups who have long scuffled in the halls of Congress began a new final square-off on Tuesday, just two days left before the party's health care bill is saved or perishes.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the main lobby representing major corporations and businesses, said Tuesday it would make future political decisions in part on the vote, which is expected Thursday, to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Chamber supports the bill backed by House GOP leadership and is traditionally a major outside spender on behalf of Republican candidates in general elections, though it most vociferously backs more business-friendly candidates and less strident conservatives.

The Chamber spent heavily in 2009 to defeat President Barack Obama's health care law but failed.

"The Chamber will consider including votes on, or in relation to, this bill -- including votes on any weakening amendments -- in our annual 'How They Voted' scorecard," the Chamber told members of the House on Tuesday, in what is known in lobbying as a "Key Vote Alert."

