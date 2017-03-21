Joey Badass gets political: There's a silver lining to the Trump presidency

Story highlights The Brooklyn rapper tackles racism and white nationalism in new album

Washington (CNN) For Joey Badass, there are three K's and two A's in America and in the land of the free, not everyone is liberated.

"People have to realize and wake up and notice that the country is not here to benefit everyone that's living in it," the Brooklyn rapper told CNN.

Joey released "Land of the Free," a passionate critique of racism in America that touches on the rise of President Donald Trump, mass incarceration, police brutality and the rise of white nationalism.

The single is part of the rapper's upcoming album, "All-Amerikkkan Badass," which is out April 7 and includes collaborations with artists like J. Cole and Styles P.

"(Trump) revealed that (racism) is still alive and well -- that there's still bigots out there. He exposed the bigotry that still exists in this country even after a black president," Joey argued.

