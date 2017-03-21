Ivanka Trump to get top security clearance and office, WH official says

Story highlights A official also confirmed Trump will receive government-provided communication devices

She will not be a government employee, however

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump will work out of an office in the West Wing and get a security clearance, a White House official told CNN Monday.

The official also confirmed Trump will receive government-provided communication devices, although she will not be a government employee.

The move places President Donald Trump's eldest daughter -- long one of his closest advisers -- at the center of his administration.

Asked at a press briefing on Tuesday about the matter, White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded that Ivanka Trump would, by her own choice and at the advice of her attorney, follow rules prescribed for government employees despite being outside of government.

"Ivanka has taken on several measures to promote high standards of ethical conduct," Spicer said. "Even though she's not a federal employee, she'll follow the restrictions that would apply if she were. She's taken these steps with the advice of counsel and in consultation of the Office of Government Ethics."

