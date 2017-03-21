Partisan chasm builds at center of House Russia investigation

Story highlights There's a partisan split on the House Intelligence Committee

Washington (CNN) The House Intelligence Committee's first open hearing on Russia exposed a partisan rift between the committee's Republicans and Democrats that threatens to only grow bigger as they dig deeper into the possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian operatives.

Through the lead-up to Monday's hearing, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and the panel's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, coordinated closely -- holding news conferences together, sending joint requests for information from the Justice Department and even agreeing on the first batch of witnesses to call.

But Monday's marathon questioning of FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers split almost evenly between Democrats pressing for more information on the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and Republicans seeking details on who leaked details of the FBI's investigation to the press.

And the rift could only widen in the coming weeks as both parties negotiate their next batch of witnesses, which could include former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and other aides at the center of the FBI's investigation.

House Democrats on the Intelligence Committee cautioned their Republican colleagues Tuesday against getting in the way of calling people like Flynn and Manafort to testify.

