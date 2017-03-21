Story highlights The House Intelligence Committee held a hearing Monday on Russia's meddling into the US election

There will be another hearing in the committee next week though the exact guest list is not yet finalized

(CNN) Top members of the House Intelligence Committee said Tuesday they want former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to explain his communications with Russian officials, but details of how to get him before the panel have not yet been hammered out.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee have both said they would like to see Flynn testify -- but no decisions have been made on when to bring him in (or how.)

"We're working on the next stage but that's not yet. Right now we've given people the opportunity to come forward freely to testify publicly, you know this week, next week," Nunes told CNN. "And then at that point we have to decide where we go from there."

Democrats on the committee, meanwhile, are champing at the bit to bring Flynn and a host of other Trump aides before the panel. Rep. Jackie Speier, a senior Democrat on Intelligence committee, said she wants to hear from Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as soon as possible.

"If they need to be subpoenaed they will be subpoenaed -- I feel that strongly about it," Speier said. "And if this committee is worth its salt at all, it has to recognize you cannot complete an investigation without interviewing them and (former British intelligence Russia expert) Christopher Steele, and (former Trump advisers) Roger Stone and Carter Page and the web of operatives that had relationships with Russia."