Nuclear option saber-rattling begins over Gorsuch vote

Washington (CNN) As Neil Gorsuch testified coolly for a second day before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his selection to the Supreme Court, debate heated up between Senate leaders over his fate once his nomination gets to the floor, which is expected in two weeks.

Democrats angrily accused Gorsuch of deliberately refusing to answer questions about his judicial outlook and suggested the judge faces a difficult path to get the eight Democratic votes he would need to get passed an expected Democratic filibuster against him.

Unfazed, Republican leaders warned they were prepared to use the so-called "nuclear option" to ensure they can confirm Gorsuch on a party line vote if Democrats block him. Republicans argue Gorsuch has a sterling legal resume and otherwise would be confirmed easily if Democrats weren't playing politics.

"If Judge Gorsuch can't get achieve 60 votes in the Senate, could any judge appointed by a Republican president be approved with 60 or more votes in the Senate?" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked. "If they don't find Gorsuch acceptable, are they taking the position that the vacancy should never be filled? At all?"

The standoff is putting huge pressure on Democrats up for re-election in red-leaning states -- especially those from states Trump won last year -- who must decide to anger either an energized Democratic base that strongly opposes Gorsuch or those voters in their states who want to give President Donald Trump a chance to fill the court vacancy.

