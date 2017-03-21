Gorsuch has 'open mind' on cameras in the Supreme Court

Story highlights Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley have a bill to allow cameras in the Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch is being questioned in the Senate Judiciary Committee for a second day Thursday

Washington (CNN) Neil Gorsuch said Tuesday he approaches the question of allowing cameras in the Supreme Court with an "open mind," but said he has not given the idea much thought and would like to hear all the arguments.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, asked the Supreme Court nominee his position on the topic in the second day of his confirmation hearings.

"Only a few people can get in there, yet the decisions affect everyone in America," Klobuchar said, referring to Supreme Court arguments.

"Even just last month, 1.5 million Americans tuned into CNN's broadcast when the 9th Circuit heard arguments challenging the President's refugee and travel ban," she continued.

A member of the Judiciary Committee, Klobuchar teamed up with committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to reintroduce a bill last week that would allow cameras in the courtroom. The bill has bipartisan support from other members on the committee.

