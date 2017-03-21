AQAP trying to hide explosives in laptop batteries

Story highlights They were targeting laptops and other commercial electronic devices

Washington (CNN) Intelligence obtained in recent weeks found that an al Qaeda affiliate was perfecting techniques for hiding explosives in batteries and battery compartments of electronic devices, according to a US official.

The discovery that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was looking to exploit batteries and their compartments in laptops and other commercial electronic devices led the US and UK to ban devices larger than a cell phone from certain flights, the US official told CNN.

The new security restrictions, announced Tuesday, require airlines based in the Middle East and North Africa to prevent people flying from eight countries from bringing any device bigger than a smart phone on board their aircraft. Instead, those electronics need to be stored in the cargo hold.

US officials told CNN Tuesday that intelligence "indicates terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation" by "smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items."

An aviation official informed CNN that he was told firsthand by an intelligence official that this electronics ban was not a "political move."

