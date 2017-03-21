Ex-British PM cracks joke about Trump's wiretap claim

(CNN) Former British Prime Minister David Cameron joked Monday that "I don't have to listen anymore to the wiretaps of Donald Trump's conversations" now that he's out of office -- quickly adding, "that's a joke," as he winked at the controversy roiling American politics.

Last week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer cited an uncorroborated Fox News report to allege that the UK intelligence agency spied on Trump at the behest of Obama.

Cameron also made a joking reference to the viral photo of Putin riding horseback shirtless.

"I'm very fond of riding horses, but I don't look quite the same with my shirt off," he said, according the report.

The former British leader struck a more serious tone in other remarks, weighing in on globalization and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, it felt a bit like all the big arguments were over. It was obvious that we needed more democracies, we needed more rule of law, we needed free enterprise, we needed free trade, we needed NATO, we needed to stand up to aggression, we should invest in the United Nations -- today, all of these questions are under debate," Cameron said, according to the Guardian.

Playing on Trump's campaign slogan, Cameron added that "we really will be great again" if the US and UK continue to fight for their values.