What the British Prime Minister said about Trump holding her hand

(CNN) Back in January, British Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to visit President Donald Trump. This is what she said of Trump's hand-holding during her White House visit, according to a revealing interview in the new issue of Vogue. She was referring, of course, to this:

British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk along The Colonnade of the West Wing at The White House on January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Ivanka Trump is moving into the West Wing:

First daughter Ivanka Trump has lined up new digs closer to her dad. She'll occupy a second-floor West Wing office, next door to her closest White House adviser and confidante, Dina Powell, who last week was named deputy national security adviser. Ivanka will be getting a security clearance with her new office, but still no formal title or defined role. However, she's already popped up everywhere from senior staff meetings to discussions with world leaders such as Justin Trudeau and Angela Merkel. Don't look for her at the White House this week, though. She's skiing with her kids and siblings in Colorado for spring break.

Exhausted little skiers! #springbreak A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Cher didn't say a single political thing at her Washington show:

Kate and I went to "Classic Cher" on Monday night at the MGM National Harbor (it's a mini-residency that began Friday, runs through Sunday, and will return for six dates in August and September, plus dates in Las Vegas) and despite the fact she tweets endlessly about politics and was performing a mere 11-mile drive from the White House, she didn't say anything about politics.

I went to Cher's residency at MGM National Harbor and she didn't say anything political A post shared by Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

