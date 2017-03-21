Trump's secret plan against ISIS? A lot like Obama's

Story highlights Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to meet with other countries fighting against ISIS

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. Jason M. Brodsky is the policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran. Follow him @JasonMBrodsky. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors.

(CNN) Rex Tillerson may be skipping the NATO meeting next month -- a move that will clearly annoy the European allies. But on Wednesday, in a move that puts at least one foot of the Trump administration in the traditional diplomacy camp, he's hosting foreign ministers and officials of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, originally organized by the Obama administration in the fall of 2014 as an alignment of nations and international organizations committed to defeating the terrorist group.

It's unlikely this Washington DC confab, like its predecessors, will result in any dramatic surprises. After all, the real action against ISIS is happening on the battlefields in Iraq and Syria -- not by a grand coalition, but primarily by a handful of countries, namely Russia, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and the United States.

However, this marks the first such meeting of the coalition during the Trump administration. And not surprisingly in Trumpland, ironies, challenges and maybe some new opportunities abound.

As the meeting gets underway, here are five key elements to keep in mind:

ISIS: Meet the new boss -- Same as the old boss