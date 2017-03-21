Trump's credibility is shot

Story highlights Jen Psaki: Donald Trump's repeated fabrications are calling into question a pillar of the American presidency: credibility

Without credibility, he will be unable to negotiate with foreign leaders or persuade Congress to vote for his bills, writes Psaki

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, served as the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Monday was a turning point for Donald Trump's credibility. He had fibbed about crowd numbers, and pushed crazy conspiracy stories about illegal voters. But continuing to claim that former President Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, even after the sitting FBI and NSA directors made clear it was false, was a new low.

Jen Psaki

So why does it matter?

The right question isn't whether a President's credibility matters, but what matters more than credibility?

When a President travels overseas, it is his credibility, as a global leader, as a fair arbiter that can make the difference in getting a deal done.

And it is the credibility of a President that can help pull a few more members of Congress over the finish line to get an important bill passed.

