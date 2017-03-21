Woman dies after drinking poisonous herbal tea

Story highlights Two people became "critically ill" after drinking tea purchased at Sun Wing Wo Trading Company in San Francisco

A lab found aconite, a plant-based toxin, in the patients and in tea samples

(CNN) A woman died after consuming poisonous herbal tea purchased in San Francisco's Chinatown, public health officials there announced Monday. They're urging people to throw away tea purchased from Sun Wing Wo Trading Company.

The woman, who was in her 50s, became "critically ill" in February after drinking tea made from leaves she purchased at the the trading company, according to a news release from the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Shortly after drinking the tea, she experienced "weakness and life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms," which required resuscitation and immediate medical attention. She remained hospitalized and died in the hospital on Saturday, according to public health officials.

In a separate incident, a man became ill after consuming tea made from a different blend of leaves purchased at the same San Francisco herbalist. The public health department announced that he recovered and was released from the hospital on March 12.

San Francisco health officials did not identify the people who became ill.

