(CNN) In the 30 years that Johns Hopkins School of Medicine's neurosurgical department has accepted residents, there has never been a black woman in the ranks.

Now, Nancy Abu-Bonsrah is making history.

The prestigious program accepts just two to five residents, and is ranked second in the country. Among its most notable alumni: Dr. Ben Carson, who is now the United States secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

"I am very much interested in providing medical care in underserved settings, specifically surgical care," Abu-Bonsrah said in a statement. "I hope to be able to go back to Ghana over the course of my career to help in building sustainable surgical infrastructure."

Abu-Bonsrah lived in Ghana until she was 15, and also attended Johns Hopkins medical school.

