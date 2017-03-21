Hospital recommends Beyonce and ABBA for CPR training

Program note: Explore the music tied to iconic moments in history: CNN Original Series Explore the music tied to iconic moments in history: CNN Original Series "Soundtracks" premieres Thursday, April 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

(CNN) We always knew Missy Elliott's music would save lives one day, and this week, New York Presbyterian Hospital confirmed our suspicions.

In an effort to help train first responders in hands-only CPR, the hospital dropped a 40-song playlist jam-packed with artists from Beyonce to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The hospital site lists out all the CPR steps , but the key number to remember is 100 compressions per minute. That's where the playlist comes in.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

With every song bumping at the 100 beats-per-minute benchmark, each works as a guide for timing compressions.

Headlining the playlist is the most applicable song: "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees. However, if you want a song that's less dead-on, the hospital also recommends "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira and "One Week" by Barenaked Ladies.

Read More