Breaking News

Hospital recommends Beyonce and ABBA for CPR training

By Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

To help train first responders to medical emergencies, New York Presbyterian Hospital released a jam-packed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/21/health/cpr-playlist-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;Spotify playlist&lt;/a&gt; of songs for CPR. The songs are all 100 beats per minute -- the right beat to perform CPR to.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Among the tracks: &quot;Crazy In Love&quot; by Beyonce and Jay Z.
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
To help train first responders to medical emergencies, New York Presbyterian Hospital released a jam-packed Spotify playlist of songs for CPR. The songs are all 100 beats per minute -- the right beat to perform CPR to.

Among the tracks: "Crazy In Love" by Beyonce and Jay Z.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&quot;Float On&quot; by Modest Mouse
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Float On" by Modest Mouse
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;Another One Bites the Dust&quot; by Queen
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&quot;Rock Your Body&quot; by Justin Timberlake
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&quot;Who&#39;s That Girl&quot; by Madonna
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Who's That Girl" by Madonna
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;Fast Car&quot; by Tracy Chapman
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&quot;Notorious B.I.G&quot; by Notorious B.I.G., featuring Lil&#39; Kim and Puff Daddy.
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Notorious B.I.G" by Notorious B.I.G., featuring Lil' Kim and Puff Daddy.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&quot;MMMBop&quot; by Hanson
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"MMMBop" by Hanson
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;Five to One&quot; by the Doors
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Five to One" by the Doors
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;Stayin&#39; Alive&quot; by the Bee Gees
Photos: Songs to do CPR to
"Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 cpr tunes02 cpr tunes RESTRICTED03 cpr tunes RESTRICTED04 cpr tunes RESTRICTED05 cpr tunes RESTRICTED06 cpr tunes RESTRICTED07 cpr tunes RESTRICTED08 cpr tunes RESTRICTED09 cpr tunes RESTRICTED10 cpr tunes RESTRICTED
Program note: Explore the music tied to iconic moments in history: CNN Original Series "Soundtracks" premieres Thursday, April 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

(CNN)We always knew Missy Elliott's music would save lives one day, and this week, New York Presbyterian Hospital confirmed our suspicions.

In an effort to help train first responders in hands-only CPR, the hospital dropped a 40-song playlist jam-packed with artists from Beyonce to Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The hospital site lists out all the CPR steps, but the key number to remember is 100 compressions per minute. That's where the playlist comes in.
Join the conversation

See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

With every song bumping at the 100 beats-per-minute benchmark, each works as a guide for timing compressions.
    Headlining the playlist is the most applicable song: "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees. However, if you want a song that's less dead-on, the hospital also recommends "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira and "One Week" by Barenaked Ladies.
    Read More
    Although this playlist was created to help save lives, it could easily double as the perfect soundtrack for a middle school dance.
    So whether you're saving someone in cardiac arrest or simply want to get through your workday, it's time to throw on "Dancing Queen" by ABBA and get that heart pumping.