Former IRA leader and Northern Ireland minister Martin McGuinness dead at 66

Story highlights
- The former deputy first minister was a controversial figure in Northern Ireland
- McGuinness retired from politics in January, saying his health was deteriorating
(CNN)Martin McGuinness, former IRA commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland died Monday night after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66.
A controversial figure, McGuinness was a leader in the Irish Republican Army terrorist group before becoming Sinn Fein's chief negotiator during the Northern Ireland peace process.
In a statement, his political party Sinn Fein, described him as a man of "great determination, dignity and humility."
"He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Londonderry and he was immensely proud of both," Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said in a statement.
His death comes less than three months after he resigned as deputy first minister, sparking an election and threatening Northern Ireland's fragile power sharing arrangement.
He retired from politics on January 19, 2017, saying his health had been deteriorating.
'I am an Irish Republican'
McGuinness grew up in Derry, the epicenter of "The Troubles," Northern Ireland's decades' long sectarian conflict.
About 3,500 people were killed during the Troubles, a conflict between Catholic Irish nationalists, who wanted to join the Republic of Ireland, and Protestants who wished to remain part of the United Kingdom. It ran for three decades up until the Good Friday peace agreement in 1998.
Even McGuinness' place of birth is a question of politics -- the nationalists call it Derry while the unionists refer to it as Londonderry.
Despite working for peace in Ireland, McGuinness remained opposed to British rule in Northern Ireland until the end of his life.
"I am an Irish Republican," he told CNN's Nic Robertson. "An Irish Republican is someone who believes that the British government should have no part to play in the life of this island. We believe this island should be free."
McGuinness and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made history in 2012 when they shook hands during her visit to Northern Island.