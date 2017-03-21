Former IRA leader and Northern Ireland minister Martin McGuinness dead at 66

Story highlights The former deputy first minister was a controversial figure in Northern Ireland

McGuinness retired from politics in January, saying his health was deteriorating

(CNN) Martin McGuinness, former IRA commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland died Monday night after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66.

In a statement, his political party Sinn Fein, described him as a man of "great determination, dignity and humility."

"He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Londonderry and he was immensely proud of both," Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said in a statement.

His death comes less than three months after he resigned as deputy first minister, sparking an election and threatening Northern Ireland's fragile power sharing arrangement.