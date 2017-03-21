Former IRA commander and Northern Ireland leader Martin McGuinness dead at 66

(CNN) Martin McGuinness, former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland died Monday night after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66.

In a statement, his political party Sinn Fein described him as a man of "great determination, dignity and humility."

"He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both," Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said in a statement.

His death comes less than three months after he resigned as deputy first minister, sparking an election and threatening Northern Ireland's fragile power sharing arrangement.

Read More