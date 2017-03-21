Story highlights Le Roux is the latest French politician to face questions over jobs for family members

Prosecutor is looking into allegations he improperly hired his daughters

(CNN) French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux has resigned amid allegations that he improperly hired his teenage daughters as aides.

Le Roux -- the latest French politician to be beset by a controversy over jobs given to family members -- is being investigated by the National Financial Prosecutor. At a news conference Tuesday, Le Roux said the jobs his daughters performed complied with the judicial rules of the National Assembly.

The prosecutor's office has said it opened the investigation after media reports that Le Roux employed his two daughters between 2009 and 2016, allegedly paying them a total of 55,000 euros, or more than $59,400. "These were real jobs," Le Roux told reporters, adding that he was stepping down so that the issue doesn't affect the government's work.

"These jobs were formative, for them and for myself," he said. "With the kind of responsibilities I have to handle, it is difficult to see my relatives."

