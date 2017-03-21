Deputies cuff rapper Wyclef Jean after mistaking him for a robbery suspect

Story highlights Wyclef Jean says he was in the studio when the alleged robbery took place

The Haitian rapper tweeted a video of the incident

(CNN) Sheriff's deputies in Los Angeles handcuffed rapper Wyclef Jean after mistaking him for a robbery suspect.

Wyclef said he was returning from a recording studio when he was pulled over early Tuesday morning.

He said he was never told why he was being cuffed and that he told police they had the wrong person.

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

The incident

