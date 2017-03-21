Paris Jackson makes late-night debut

Story highlights Jackson appeared on "The Tonight Show"

She's modeling and acting and has dabbled in songwriting

(CNN) Paris Jackson is stepping out from the shadow of her famous father.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday and talked about everything from show business to how Zac Efron once broke her heart.

Jackson is modeling, has dabbled with songwriting and recently made her acting debut on the Fox drama "Star." But she told Fallon she was not certain to become a performer like her father.

"I originally wanted to be an astronaut when I was a kid," she said. "Then I had this huge fear of black holes because my brother learned a bunch of stuff about it, and he's like, 'Oh, yeah, if you go into one you're never coming back.'"

She settled on acting, which she said has always been fun for her.

