Paris Jackson makes late-night debut

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:41 AM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

Michael Jackson&#39;s daughter, Paris Jackson, broke out as a model and actress in 2017. She gave her first late night interview to &quot;Tonight Show&quot; host Jimmy Fallon in Larch.
Janet Damita Jo Jackson is the youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson&#39;s children. She was briefly married to singer James DeBarge before secretly marrying dancer Rene Elizondo in 1991. The couple divorced in 2000, and she married businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012. They had a son in January. In this photo, she&#39;s performing at the Sydney Opera House in 2011.
Pop superstar Michael Jackson, the most famous of Joe and Katherine&#39;s children, had three kids. He fathered his first two, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. and Paris Katherine Jackson, with Deborah Jeanne Rowe. His youngest, Prince Michael Joseph &quot;Blanket&quot; Jackson II, was born to an unidentified woman. The singer died in 2009.
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. attends a baseball game in August 2012 during a visit to his late father&#39;s hometown of Gary, Indiana.
Prince Michael Joseph &quot;Blanket&quot; Jackson attends the Las Vegas premiere of &quot;Michael Jackson: The Immortal World&quot; by Cirque du Soleil in December 2011. He is Michael Jackson&#39;s youngest son.
Katherine Jackson is the matriarch of the Jackson family. Here she attends the hand and footprint ceremony for son Michael at Grauman&#39;s Chinese Theatre in January 2012 in Los Angeles.
Joseph Walker &quot;Joe&quot; Jackson is the patriarch of the Jackson family. He&#39;s pictured at a March 2011 press conference in Madrid, Spain.
Maureen Reillette &quot;Rebbie&quot; Jackson is Joe and Katherine&#39;s oldest child. She scored a hit in the 1980s with the song &quot;Centipede.&quot; She has three children: Stacee, Yashi and Austin &quot;Auggie&quot; Brown. Here she attends the world premiere of &quot;Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon&quot; in London in November 2011.
Yashi Brown, Rebbie Jackson&#39;s second child, is a poet and advocate on mental health issues.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;
Rebbie Jackson&#39;s youngest, Austin &quot;Auggie&quot; Brown, is a musician. He&#39;s pictured at a December 2012 benefit in Hollywood.
Sigmund Esco &quot;Jackie&quot; Jackson, center, is the second of Joe and Katherine&#39;s children. He has two children with Enid Spann: Sigmund Esco &quot;Siggy&quot; Jackson Jr. and Brandi Jackson. Here he performs with brothers Tito, left, and Marlon Jackson in Los Angeles in July 2012.
Toriano Adaryll &quot;Tito&quot; Jackson, the third of the Jackson children, has three sons: Toriano Adaryll &quot;Taj&quot;Jackson Jr., Taryll Adren Jackson and Tito Joe &quot;TJ&quot; Jackson, who are members of the group 3T. Tito Jackson performs in Liverpool, England, in 2009.
Toriano Adaryll &quot;Taj&quot; Jackson Jr., Tito Jackson&#39;s oldest son, is part of the group 3T. Here he performs in Cardiff, Wales, in October 2011.
Taryll Adren Jackson, Tito Jackson&#39;s middle son, performs with his bothers in memory of his uncle, Michael, in 2011.
Tito Joe &quot;TJ&quot; Jackson performs in honor of his uncle, Michael.
Jermaine La Jaune Jackson is the fourth of Joe and Katherine&#39;s children. He has seven children. With Hazel Gordy, Jackson had three children: Jermaine Lu Juane Jr., Autumn Joy and Jaimy. He had two children with Margaret Maldonado: Jeremy and Jourdynn. His two youngest children, Jaffar and Jermajesty, were born to Alejandra Oaziaza. He has no children with his current wife, Halima Rashid. Jackson and Rashid are pictured at the Royal Festival Hall in London in October 2010.
La Toya Yvonne Jackson, the fifth of Joe and Katherine Jackson&#39;s children, attends the world premiere of &quot;Dancing In Jaffa&quot; at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April. She is one of the film&#39;s executive producers.
Marlon David Jackson was born a year before brother Michael Jackson. He has three children with Carol Parker: Valencia, Brittany and Marlon David Jr.
Steven Randall &quot;Randy&quot; Jackson is the second-youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson&#39;s children. He has four children: Steveanna, Genevieve, Donte and Steven Randall Jr. Alejandra Oaziaza is the mother of the latter three. She later married and had two children with Randy&#39;s brother Jermaine.
Genevieve Jackson, pictured in November 2011, is Randy Jackson&#39;s second child.
Story highlights

  • Jackson appeared on "The Tonight Show"
  • She's modeling and acting and has dabbled in songwriting

(CNN)Paris Jackson is stepping out from the shadow of her famous father.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday and talked about everything from show business to how Zac Efron once broke her heart.
Jackson is modeling, has dabbled with songwriting and recently made her acting debut on the Fox drama "Star." But she told Fallon she was not certain to become a performer like her father.
    "I originally wanted to be an astronaut when I was a kid," she said. "Then I had this huge fear of black holes because my brother learned a bunch of stuff about it, and he's like, 'Oh, yeah, if you go into one you're never coming back.'"
    She settled on acting, which she said has always been fun for her.
    "I've been taking classes since I was 13, and I enjoy it a lot," she said. "Now that I'm actually doing it I got bit by the bug."
    Despite her pedigree, Jackson is not above feeling starstruck -- as she said she was with Fallon when they met at the Golden Globes this year. But rocker Alice Cooper was the first star she fangirled over.
    "I was telling him, 'I love you so much, like I always listened to you, I grew up loving you,'" Jackson said. "Like, I was close to tears."
    The first concert she ever really wanted to see was "High School Musical Live." But it wasn't what she hoped: Zac Efron was off filming a movie and missed the tour.
    "That was like the most depressing part about it: He wasn't there," Jackson said. "I was like this heartbroken 10-year-old."