Meryl Streep is the internet's new favorite meme

(CNN) Meryl Streep, venerable actress, multiple award winner, super hero to liberals -- and star of a meme.

A photo of Streep cheering from the audience at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards is being paired with song lyrics and jokes, and the internet can't get enough.

Here's how it works:

Take a song lyric like Kanye West saying, "If you ain't no punk, holla we want prenup" from his song "Golddigger," and use Streep's photo to display the next line, "We want prenup!"

Kanye: "If you ain't no punk, holla we want prenup"



Me: "WE WANT PRENUP" pic.twitter.com/jW22uabGST — Jøsé Martínez (@josemmtz19) March 18, 2017

Folks had a blast with it, reviving old tunes with the help of the star.

These are giving me life right now #merylstreep #memes #funny A post shared by Daniel Sanchez (@mexicanvanilla92) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

DJ at middle school dance: TO THE WINDOWWWW



154 7th graders: TO THE WALL pic.twitter.com/Vr7nukvUAD — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 19, 2017