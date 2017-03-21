Welcome back, Dave Chappelle

Story highlights Chappelle's show went off the air more than a decade ago

He's lived quietly in Ohio

(CNN) Its been more than a decade since Dave Chappelle abandoned his hit TV series and walked away from a $50 million deal.

Chappelle's fans have been waiting for his return to television ever since.

The comic is now back with not one, but two stand up specials releasing on Netflix Tuesday -- part of a three-show deal Chappelle inked with the streaming giant last fall.

In honor of his return, here are a few facts about the comedian you may not know:

He never really stopped working

Read More