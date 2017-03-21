CNN 10 - March 22, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 22, 2017

Leading off today's show: A change is in the air, as the U.S. government requires airline passengers flying from certain countries to check their electronics, rather than carry them in the cabin. Changes have also been made to a Republican proposal to overhaul U.S. health care. And life has changed for Japanese schoolchildren amid recent threats from North Korea. Also featured: a look at how a charity is giving shelter to Mexicans in need.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More