(CNN) The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is demanding an apology from Tim Allen after the actor compared being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Germany in the 1930s.

Allen was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week, talking about having attended President Trump's inauguration, when he made the comparison.

"You get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes," he said. "This is like '30s Germany. I don't know what happened."

"I'm a comedian," he added. "I like going on both sides."

The Anne Frank Center says its mission is to call out prejudice and discrimination. Its executive director, Steven Goldstein, called on Allen to apologize to "the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis."

