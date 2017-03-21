Aging stars still face hurdles on ad-supported networks

(CNN) The 1996 movie "First Wives Club" refers to roles available to women as "babe, district attorney and 'Driving Miss Daisy.'" A similar line occurs in FX's new drama "Feud: Bette and Joan," in which aging star Joan Crawford describes an actress' career stages as "ingénue, mother and gorgon."

Still, the mere existence of that series, devoted to Crawford and Bette Davis' tumultuous relationship while making "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?," demonstrates how the pendulum has modestly shifted. It also reinforces that the increase in major parts for older performers tend to remain concentrated in pay venues, where every subscriber's money is the same regardless of age.

The mini-surge in programs showcasing seniors has been centered on services like Netflix, which this week launches the third season of "Grace and Frankie," starring septuagenarians Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; and Amazon, whose bittersweet comedy "Transparent" has earned multiple awards for its star, 72-year-old Jeffrey Tambor.

Jeffrey Tambor stars in 'Transparent'

The early results for "Feud," meanwhile, underscore the challenge such programs face on networks that generate revenue from advertising. While the Hollywood-themed tale performed reasonably well in terms of total audience, attracting 3.8 million viewers for its premiere, Nielsen data shows the median viewer age was 57, a dozen years older than the network's average with original dramas.

While that might have something to do with the subject matter and 1960s setting, such data reinforce the sense that young adults who provide the basis for negotiating most ad sales are more reluctant to watch shows featuring older leads. Similarly, NBC's new comedy "Trial & Error," featuring John Lithgow as an eccentric professor accused of murder, got off to a tepid start last week, despite favorable reviews and a lead-in from the "This Is Us" season finale.

