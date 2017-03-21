(CNN) The green sea turtle nicknamed "Piggy Bank" has died after vets in Thailand removed 915 coins from her stomach earlier this month.

The coins were good luck pennies thrown into the pond where the 25-year-old animal lived. Locals gave her the name "Om Sin," which translates to "Piggy Bank."

She was thought to be recovering well after the seven-hour surgery when 11 pounds of coins were recovered by vets at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

Nantarika Chansue, head of Chulalongkorn University's aquatic animal research center, with "Piggy Bank"

The turtle "fully recovered from the surgery on March 6," wrote Nantarika Chansue, who led the veterinary team, on her Facebook page . "She was swimming and eating normally for a week ... We planned to return her to the Royal Thai Navy Turtle pond on Thursday."

But on Sunday night she was found to be breathing too slowly and was taken to intensive care with a serious intestinal infection. She underwent emergency surgery Monday but slipped into a coma and died Tuesday morning.

