North Korean missile launch fails, US and South Korea say

By Taehoon Lee and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 12:22 AM ET, Wed March 22, 2017

    US believes N. Korean missile launch failed

Story highlights

  • Missile was launched near Kalma, on North Korea's east coast
  • It comes four days after Pyongyang announced it tested a new rocket engine

(CNN)A North Korean missile fired Wednesday exploded "within seconds of launch," according to US Pacific Command.

US officials confirmed North Korea had attempted to launch a missile near Kalma, on the country's east coast, but early reports suggest it failed.
"South Korea and the US are aware of the missile launch and to their knowledge North Korea's missile was not successfully launched," South Korea's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
    Neither the US nor South Korea have released information on what type of missile was fired, or why it failed. The US Pacific Command said it was working with partners to assess it further.
    The attempted launch comes four days after the country announced it had tested a new rocket engine, describing it as a "great leap forward" in their missile program.
    US defense officials told CNN the engine could be used for a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile.
    Against the background of the launch, South Korea and the United States continued their annual "Foal Eagle" military exercises, which often provoke retaliation from the North Koreans. The "Foal Eagle" exercises began on March 1 and will end on April 30.
    It isn't the North Korea's first launch this month -- the country fired four intermediate-range ballistic missiles on March 6, which fell into waters off Japan.
      Report: North Korea tests new rocket engine

    Three of them landed less than 200 nautical miles off the Japanese coast, antagonizing the South Korean and Japanese governments.
    At the time, experts told CNN the rapid series of launches indicated North Korea was speeding up their weapons program, deploying and developing missiles faster.
    "They did a launch (in February), they're now launching more in 30 days. That's a third of the time they used to need," Carl Schuster, a professor at Hawaii Pacific University, told CNN at the time.
