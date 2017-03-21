North Korean missile launch fails, South Korea's military says

(CNN) North Korea attempted a new missile launch Wednesday, according to South Korean officials.

Early reports suggest the launch failed.

"South Korea and the US are aware of the missile launch and to their knowledge North Korea's missile was not successfully launched," South Korea's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It comes four days after the country announced it had tested a new rocket engine, describing it as a "great leap forward" in their missile program.

