UN official says 'crimes against humanity' could be unfolding in Myanmar

Story highlights Thousands have fled northern Myanmar in recent months

The military launched a crackdown in Rakhine State after October attacks by militants

(CNN) Their homes burned and relatives killed, Rohingya have been fleeing northern Myanmar since October.

They trek for miles along a dangerous route -- risking drowning, disease and capture by the military -- to cross the border into neighboring Bangladesh, where refugee camps provide temporary shelter.

Tens of thousands of members of Myanmar's Muslim minority have left in this fashion, and their treatment may amount to "crimes against humanity," warns UN Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee.

"When there's 77,000 people running away from their home towns, leaving everything ... the international community should really step up to the plate," she told CNN.

Lee has visited northern Rakhine State, which has been largely off limits to journalists and NGO workers since early October, and spoken to many refugees.