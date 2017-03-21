Japanese town uses funeral discount to entice elderly drivers off the road

Story highlights Aichi town uses discounted funerals to lure elderly drivers to give up the wheel

Prefecture-wide, over 13% of road accidents are caused by those aged 75 and older

Tokyo (CNN) Japanese pensioners aren't in a rush to dump their driving licenses, but one police department is hoping to entice them to retire from the roads with a novel incentive -- discount funerals.

A town in Aichi prefecture is piloting the scheme, which it hopes will see a decrease in the number of elderly drivers getting behind the wheel.

Drivers aged 75 or older were responsible for over 13 percent of fatal traffic accidents in Aichi in 2016, according to statistics released by the prefectural police and published by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Shigenori Ariga, manager at the Heiankaku funeral home, told CNN that they've teamed up with Ichinomiya police department to raise awareness about road safety among elderly and their families.

The funeral home operator is offering a 15 percent discount on the cost of a funeral alter for elderly customers who surrender their drivers' license at police stations.