There's no need to walk to the train, if you live in this building. It comes to you.

(CNN) This decade, the mantra in real estate has been people want to live near mass transit. Now it seems people want to live with the transit.

At least that's the case in Chongqing, China, where an apartment building has been built with a train running through it.

Not only does the light rail passenger train pass through the 19-story residential building, it also has a transit stop there,. So apartment residents can just go to the sixth through eighth floors to hitch a ride.

Chongqing, located in southeast China, is a sprawling metropolis packed with 49 million residents, so architects and city planners have gotten really creative in making transportation and residential projects coexist in China's so-called "Mountain City."