(CNN) At 19, British photographer David Magnus was invited to shoot a still relatively unknown pop group called The Beatles during a concert at a Buckinghamshire private school.

Needless to say, they didn't stay unknown for much longer. The Fab Four would go on to be one of history's most influential and critically acclaimed musical acts -- and Magnus, who became a friend of the band, would be there to capture their career milestones.

"Nobody expected that these four talented lads from Liverpool would go on for what is now 54 years," Magnus, now 72, told CNN in an email.

"Looking back at that weekend and the time I spent through the years with The Beatles, I now realize how incredibly fortunate I was to spend so much time with them."

