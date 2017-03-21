(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The US and UK banned devices bigger than a smartphone on flights from major Mideast and North Africa airports, setting off confusion and frustration among travelers. Here's what you need to know.
-- Trump went to Capitol Hill today to close the deal for the GOP's health care bill.
-- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch went before the Senate for a second day where he was grilled on abortion, the travel ban, and torture.
-- A small army of retired generals launched a mission to defend the State Department against drastic budget cuts.
-- Apple unveiled a special-edition iPhone 7 in red.
-- Wyclef Jean was handcuffed after being mistaken for a robbery suspect.