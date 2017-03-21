Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, March 21

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 4:00 PM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The US and UK banned devices bigger than a smartphone on flights from major Mideast and North Africa airports, setting off confusion and frustration among travelers. Here's what you need to know.
-- Trump went to Capitol Hill today to close the deal for the GOP's health care bill.
-- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch went before the Senate for a second day where he was grilled on abortion, the travel ban, and torture.
    -- Read CNN's analysis from today in DC here.
    -- A small army of retired generals launched a mission to defend the State Department against drastic budget cuts.
    -- Apple unveiled a special-edition iPhone 7 in red.
    -- Are you saving enough for retirement? Here's how to save the right way.
    -- Wyclef Jean was handcuffed after being mistaken for a robbery suspect.