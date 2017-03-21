Breaking News

"Congestion, no skate parks, few pavements": skating in an African megacity

Updated 9:29 AM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

Lagos might seem like an unlikely place for skateboarding to take off. The megacity which boasts of an estimated population between 17 and 21 million, has no skate parks, few pavements and heavily congested roads. But WAFFLESNCREAM, a group of avid young skaters are taking to the streets to change this perception.
WAFFLESNCREAM started out as a lifestyle brand with a vibrant online community attracting people from Lagos and Lusaka to Leeds. Eight years later the team have opened their first skate store in Lagos and hope to increase interest in skate culture through mediums like film, photography and illustration.
&quot;Skate boarding can be anywhere,&quot;Jomi Marcus-Bello, Creative Director of WAFFLESNCREAM told CNN. &quot;There aren&#39;t many pavements in Lagos, but for skateboarding it&#39;s a sport we do on empty streets, parks and abandoned sites.&quot;
After cementing their position in Lagos by building a skate park, the collective hope to take the message of skating nationwide.
(CNN)Despite the boom of skateboarding on the continent, Lagos might seem like an unlikely place for the sport to take off.

The megacity which boasts of an estimated population of over 17 million, has no skate parks, few pavements and heavily congested roads.
But WAFFLESNCREAM, a group of avid young skaters are taking to the streets to change this perception.
Africa's skateboarding scene is on the rise
"Skate boarding can be anywhere,"Jomi Marcus-Bello, Creative Director of WAFFLESNCREAM told CNN. "There aren't many pavements in Lagos, but we skate on empty streets, parks and abandoned sites."
    "It's not just a sport, it's a community, it's very freeing and it's a brotherhood.

    WAFFLESNCREAM started out as a lifestyle brand with a vibrant online community attracting people from Lagos and Lusaka to Leeds. Eight years later the team have opened their first skate store in Lagos and hope to increase interest in skate culture through mediums like film, photography and illustration.
    "We had our first exhibition tagged "Friends & Family," Marcus-Bello continued. "The exhibition aimed at revealing the unconventionality in our artists who comprise of skaters, photographers and illustrators."
    Despite the challenges of skating in Lagos, Marcus Bello revealed that people are "intrigued" when they see the crew on their boards because "it's a sport that just keeps people glued."

    This sentiment is shared by many others on the continents growing scene. Last year $35,000 was raised through crowdfunding to open a skate park in Addis Ababa, Kenya held it's first skating competition in Nairobi in 2015 and there are thriving skate scenes in Madagascar and Uganda, WAFFLESNCREAM hope Lagos will be next.
    "It's exciting and [the scene] could grow beyond our control if the right parties are involved, most especially, the government. I feel we are the last piece of the puzzle provided we get the support needed," said Marcus-Bello.
    After cementing their position in Lagos by building a skate park, the collective hope to take the message of skating nationwide.
    "We are currently trying to build a skate park in the empty space under Falomo bridge and we are positive it would come through."
    "It's very freeing, skateboarding really is a sport that can bring a whole nation together."