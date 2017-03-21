(CNN) Despite the boom of skateboarding on the continent, Lagos might seem like an unlikely place for the sport to take off.

The megacity which boasts of an estimated population of over 17 million, has no skate parks, few pavements and heavily congested roads.

But WAFFLESNCREAM, a group of avid young skaters are taking to the streets to change this perception.

"Skate boarding can be anywhere,"Jomi Marcus-Bello, Creative Director of WAFFLESNCREAM told CNN. "There aren't many pavements in Lagos, but we skate on empty streets, parks and abandoned sites."

"It's not just a sport, it's a community, it's very freeing and it's a brotherhood.

