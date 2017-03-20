FBI testimony on Trump, Russia gets little TV play in weary Moscow

Story highlights Russian state TV not airing drama from congressional testimony

Rapprochement with Washington seems increasingly out of reach

Moscow (CNN) As America's FBI chief confirmed an investigation into alleged Kremlin interference in US politics, Russia state TV was knee deep in other news, seemingly ignoring the dramatic events unfolding in Washington.

FBI Director James Comey testified Monday during the rare, open congressional hearing, carried live on many global media outlets, that possible links were being examined between individuals in the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

But on Russian TV, the news was of the forthcoming Eurovision song contest in Ukraine, and the Russian contestant's possible denial of entry.

It's not that Russia has lost interest or doesn't care about what happens in the United States, because it does. Moscow's relationship with Washington, whether over sanctions, Syria or NATO, is a key one.

But the Kremlin, which controls the media over here, appears to have calculated that no good will come of watching, or listening, or commenting on the machinations of current US politics.

