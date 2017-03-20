YouTube apologizes after parental-control feature blocks LGBTQ content

Story highlights YouTube's parental-control feature blocked videos by LGBTQ creators

"Some videos have been incorrectly labeled and that's not right. We're on it!" the company said Monday

(CNN) YouTube has apologized after its family-friendly "Restricted Mode" recently blocked videos by gay, bisexual and transgender creators, sparking complaints from users.

Restricted Mode is an optional parental-control feature that users can activate to avoid content that's been flagged by an algorithm. LGBTQ YouTubers began protesting late last week after fans alerted them on social media that their videos were being hidden.

"Sorry for all the confusion with Restricted Mode. Some videos have been incorrectly labeled and that's not right. We're on it! More to come," YouTube said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Sorry for all the confusion with Restricted Mode. Some videos have been incorrectly labeled and that's not right. We're on it! More to come. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) March 20, 2017

YouTube launched Restricted Mode in December 2015 as one in a slew of recent changes the video platform has implemented to highlight "family-friendly" content and censor anything that some users might find inappropriate.

The feature appeared to block many videos by LGBTQ YouTubers, regardless of the content of the clips. Educational videos, such as Tyler Oakley's "8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me," were blocked.

Read More