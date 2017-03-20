These moms are making tiny hijabs for their kids' dolls

Story highlights Proceeds will go to four Pittsburgh-based human rights groups

The moms hope to celebrate diversity and teach inclusiveness to the next generation

(CNN) When her 5-year-old daughter got glasses, Gisele Fetterman got her a doll that had glasses, too. It was important that her daughter, Grace, saw herself in her dolls, Fetterman said.

It's that same intention that led the Pittsburgh-area mom to be sure Grace's dolls reflect everyone.

"We make it a point to be very deliberate in her doll collection," Fetterman said. "We want them to look like the world." Her daughter has dolls from all over that reflect different racial backgrounds, she said. Grace even has a doll in a wheelchair.

But one day, Fetterman noticed Grace didn't have any Muslim dolls. She asked her Muslim friend, Safaa Bokhari, if her daughter had any dolls with hijabs. She didn't, but Bokhari loved the idea.

"I was happy," said Bokhari, who lives in nearby Oakland. "I wanted to do that before, but because I'm not a citizen, I couldn't do it."

